LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new LED sign is about to make the north end of the Las Vegas Strip a little brighter. Testing was underway on the large Strip-side sign at the Fontainebleau.

Crews have been constructing the sign that towers over the Strip for a couple of months.

LED sign testing at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas is underway. Mar. 8, 2023 (KLAS)

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will have a 173,000-square-foot casino, restaurants, approximately 3,700 uniquely designed hotel rooms and more than 550,000 square feet of convention space.

From the outside, a passerby can still see work progressing on the rest of the structure. There are now several types of trees visible on what is planned to be the pool deck at the base of the 67-story hotel tower.

It has now been more than 16 years since construction initially began on the 25-acre site. The project was announced as Fontainebleau Las Vegas in May 2005.

After being built to around 70% complete the project’s funding disappeared during the recession and the site sat idle for years.

The hotel and casino have cost more than $2 billion to finish and are expected to open for business by the end of 2023.