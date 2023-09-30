LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All aboard the hiring train as Fontainebleau Las Vegas is in the midst of taking applications and filling positions ahead of its Dec.13 opening.

Resort hopeful Tony Stevens said he is tired of his construction job and is looking to get back into the hospitality field.

“Being new in town, I’ve seen how busy the strip can be so I’m looking for full-time work,” Stevens said.

Those already in the hospitality field like Jacory Williams said his interest in the resort stems from the fact that it is new, and everyone would be starting at the same time.

Williams who already works at New York-New York Hotel & Casino and the Tropicana Las Vegas, said he is still trying to make ends meet.

“With this economy, you need a second job to survive almost. I already have two jobs so this would be my third, if I get hired,” he said.

Approximately 1,500 positions need to be filled, with this week’s focus on food, beverage, and nightlife operations.

More hiring will continue through October and November to round out the 6,500 positions available across the entire resort.

With the economy’s evolving demands, those in line shared how vital it is to work for a company that pays well.

“I am a single mother of twins so it’s very important to me to get my foot in the door and establish myself,” Angelia Thompson said.

Representatives with Fontainebleau said paying their employees well is at the top of their list of priorities for their workers.

Click here for more information on future job fairs.