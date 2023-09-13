LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas is looking to hire thousands of employees ahead of its expected opening in December 2023 and will begin hiring with a five-day job fair.

“As we quickly approach a pinnacle moment in both Las Vegas’ and Fontainebleau’s history, we are excited to begin ramping up hiring efforts for our world-class resort,” President Mark Tricano said in a news release.

The resort plans to hire 6,500 workers and will begin the process by hiring 1,500 positions for the resort’s food, beverage and nightlife operations.

The job fair for the luxury resort begins on Monday, Sept. 25. If you are interested in applying, can find more information at this link. The hiring event, “Nightcast: A Talent Recruitment Event” will take place at Vū Las Vegas’ production campus at 901 Grier Drive, south of Sunset Road over a two-day period and will be for the nightlife job positions. Then SavorCast: A Talent Recruitment Event will take place over three days and focus on hiring for food and beverage jobs. This is the schedule for the week:

Sept. 25 & 26: Nightlife positions

Sept. 28 & 29: Front-of-house food and beverage positions

Sept. 30: Back-of-house food and beverage positions

Fontainebleau is a 67-story with more than 3,600 hotel rooms. Pending regulatory approvals, the resort will open in December.