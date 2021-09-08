‘Flyover’ brings better tech to immersion experience on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new family attraction — “Flyover” — is now open on the Las Vegas Strip.

The simulated flight picks up guests and whisks them in front of a large spherical screen showcasing landscape of the Wild West.

The ride soars over the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, Lake Tahoe, the Mojave Desert, the Las Vegas Strip and other places.

Jack Kenn, general manager of Flyover Las Vegas, described how the attraction puts you in a pod that extends out over the screen. It’s not virtual reality … it’s the feeling of flight as you experience the images and feel the air through a mesh seat.

The attraction is in the space once occupied by a United Artists theater, just north of the MGM Grand on the east side of the Strip.

If you’ve been to Disney’s California Adventure, think of “Soarin’ Over California.”

“Soarin’ is one of original the flight rides that was created. And at that time, it had the highest level of technology that was available. And we’ve just done the same thing here,” Kenn said. “We’ve got the highest level of technology available.”

And the new technology has improved.

Kenn said rather than movement that relies on two axis points at Disneyland, the Las Vegas attraction has six axis points.

“So the ride is a little more smooth,” he explained.

“The creative director and the film director were able to do more when they filmed it in the helicopter because they knew the machine itself could move in different ways.

The attraction uses state-of-the-art technology to give visitors the feeling of flight, with 8K resolution on a massive 52.5-foot spherical screen.

The images were shot from a helicopter.

“It’s really awesome to watch the kids. It’s a completely different experience for them. It’s great to talk to them afterwards and ask them what they remember. Because it’s certain things that you would never think,” Kenn said.

“Like my grandson remembered the snow, and the trees and the train,” he said. “It was interesting for me that those are the things that he picked up on, but those are the things that he doesn’t see every day in Las Vegas.”