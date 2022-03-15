LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring has officially sprung along the Las Vegas Strip as the Bellagio casino and resort unveiled its latest display at the conservatory and botanical gardens.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, (Photo Credit: Bellagio)

The latest display for the resort is titled, “Flights of Fancy,” and is now on display through May 14.

The spring display features different types of flight including, hot air balloons, hummingbirds, and butterflies all on a colorful spring palette of purples, pinks, yellows, and blues.

Once visitors arrive at the conservatory, they will be quickly whisked away into a magical area filled with soft floral scents and whimsical music.

A bridge of moving clouds, created with special effects beneath a hand-painted floor can be seen as visitors first enter the display.

Ed Libby along with the Bellagio horticulture and engineering teams are behind this season’s spring theme.

“The spring exhibit features fanciful flying creatures and a festival of balloons outfitted in high-fashion colors inspired by the 2022 runways,” said Libby. “The focal point in each bed are hot air balloons which symbolize freedom and independence, and the variety and beauty of each balloon and bed will entice guests to take a walk through the clouds and capture all of the picture-perfect details throughout the display.”

Colorful oversized butterflies elegantly soar above and throughout the East Bed surrounding a 34-foot-tall pink and pastel green floral hot air balloon elegantly adorned with the Bellagio “B.”

A list of the number of florals on display through May is listed below.

“Flights of Fancy” Spring Display by the Numbers

15,000 roses used on the East Bed “Floating on Air” balloon

8,700 potted plants in the display

8,000 hours it takes to create the spring display

1,800 yards of decorative cording used in the display

1,400 pounds of the yellow daffodil hot air balloon

80 artists, horticulturists and engineers used to create the spring display

8 clouds made of baby’s breath and white hydrangeas

8 large Aster flowers in the East Bed

7 hot air balloons within the display

6 Bellagio “B” letters in the display

2 giant hummingbirds

1 vintage airship in the display

The Conservatory and Botanical Gardens display is complimentary to the public and opens 24 hours a day, seven days a week.