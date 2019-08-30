Flyin’ High: Billy Bean brings “Moneyball” to Las Vegas Aviators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Oakland Athletics Executive VP Billy Bean talks about the movie “Moneyball” and his time in Las Vegas building the team here. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now reports in his latest edition of “Flyin’ High.”

Beane was the GM of the Athletics 20 years ago when he devised a plan to get players who were cost-effective for the team and they were successful in spite of having a very low budget compared to other Major League Baseball teams at the time.

The Aviators are wrapping up their regular season this weekend and are close to clinching a playoff spot in the PCL South.