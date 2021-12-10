Flyers end 10-game winless skid, hit jackpot in Vegas 4-3

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) has control of the puck around Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Willman scored his first NHL goal and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 to end a 10-game winless streak.

Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 41 saves.

Philadelphia is 1-8-2 since Nov. 18. Max Pacioretty scored twice and William Karlsson added his second of the season for the Golden Knights.

Laurent Brossoit made his sixth start and eighth appearance of the season for Vegas and stopped 21 shots.

