LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum is partnering with Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters to offer the new Neon Night Flight Spectacular, which will take guests on an exploration through the history of Las Vegas’ iconic neon lights.

The journey will begin with transport from most Las Vegas hotels to Papillon’s VIP terminal, from which guests will board an EcoStar helicopter for a flight over the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

After the helicopter tour, guests will see the lights up close while they learn more about the history of Las Vegas and its art on a 45-minute guided tour at The Neon Museum.

The night will conclude with a tour of the museum’s North Gallery and its immersive 360-degree audiovisual spectacular Brilliant! Jackpot, an augmented reality experience.

Papillon will provide transportation to the helicopter terminal and transfer to the Neon Museum experience. Guests will be responsible for their return transport following the Neon Museum experience.

The Neon Flight Spectacular is $179 per person every night, seven days a week, though times vary throughout the year. The experience lasts approximately 3.5 hours.

