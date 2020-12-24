Flutist & Traffic Anchor spreads holiday cheer

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewers of the 8NewsNow “Good Day Las Vegas” program were treated to two holiday songs played by Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum – on his flute!

Nate has played the flute since he was in 5th grade (he says: “That was so last century!”) and has been know to break out the instrument every once in a while. He says it’s a good feeling to contribute to lifting all our spirits – especially in this most difficult year.

Today Nate played “Angels We Have Heard On High. That’s in the video above. He also played “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” Here’s that video:

Happy Holidays from all of us at 8NewsNow.

If you’d like to email Nate, just click here. [ntannenbaum@8newsnow.com]