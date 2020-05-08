Flutey-Tooty Friday: Where are you spending time during the quarantine?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum is still at it – playing a song on his flute during our Friday morning newscasts. He calls it #FluteyTootyFriday.

For May 8th, Nate dug back into the archive of Beach Boy tunes. He says, “It’s not one of their fast, upbeat surf songs.” Instead, the amateur flutist says, “It might be the perfect song if someone asks you where you’re spending most of your time during the quarantine.”

Can you guess the tune before you click on the video?

It’s called “In My Room.”

If you’d like to email Nate, click here: ntannenbaum@8newsnow.com.

Please feel free to share the video – because, as Nate says, “We’re all #InThisTogether.”