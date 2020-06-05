Flutey-Tooty Friday – “We Are The World”

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Our Traffic Anchor, Nate Tannenbaum, fired up his flute once again this morning as he continues the new tradition of trying to lighten the mood in difficult times.

The tune he selected was recorded 36 years ago by a bunch of pop superstars who gathered in a studio late at night following the 1984 American Music Awards broadcast. Quincy Jones was the conductor for a song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

Nate says for this song, he wanted to honor everyone who’s been stepping up during a tumultuous period, so enjoy the images that you may remember from a very busy week.

As always, feel free to share – because we’re all #InThisTogether.