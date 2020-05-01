Flutey Tooty Friday honors health care workers and first responders

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – 8NewsNow Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum serenaded Good Day Las Vegas viewers with another flute tune this morning. He’s calls it “Flutey-Tooty Friday.”

For May 1st Nate said he wanted to pay tribute to everyone who works at any hospital as well as all the first responders who are putting themselves in danger to keep us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tune? It was originally sung by Bette Midler for the movie “Beaches.” Remember “Wind Beneath My Wings”?

Nate’s been busting out his flute on Friday mornings during these difficult times in an effort to lighten the mood. Last week it was an ode to social distancing! https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/flutey-tooty-friday-a-social-distancing-song-from-our-flute-playing-traffic-anchor/

Feel free to share Nate’s #FluteyTootyFriday because, as he says, we’re all #InThisTogether.

You can email Nate at ntannenbaum@8newsnow.com.