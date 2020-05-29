Flutey-Tooty Friday: Another serenade from our Traffic Anchor

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – After a week off from serenading us all with his flute skills, Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum got back at it on Good Day Las Vegas this morning.

Today’s tune? Something younger folks might not be aware of, but for many viewers, just the mention of Don Quixote and “tilting at windmills” was a big clue to – – – “The Impossible Dream (The Quest)” from the musical Man Of La Mancha.

Nate mentions it every time he plays: we’re all struggling to get through these difficult times, and he hopes his flute songs help lighten the mood and keep us going.

And he wants to give a shout-out the morning production crew for the beautiful pictures from various 8NewsNow cameras around town while he plays.

Please feel free to share – and thanks!