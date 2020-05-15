Flutey-Tooty Friday: A song about optimism in tough circumstances

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, 8NewsNow Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum is keeping up what’s become a Friday morning tradition on Good Day Las Vegas: #FluteyTootyFriday!

This morning Nate played a Frank Sinatra song about optimism, especially when you think the odds may be stacked against you. Can you guess the name of the song before you click on the video?

Nate’s been playing the flute since he was in 5th grade – – way back when!

He says he also wants to give a shout-out to the 8NewsNow production team that does great camera work in the studio as well as showing views from some of the many rooftop cameras we have around the city.

Please feel free to share this video because we’re all #InThisTogether.