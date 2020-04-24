Flutey-Tooty Friday: A social-distancing song from our flute-playing traffic anchor

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – #FluteyTootyFriday strikes again! Our flute-playing traffic anchor has been serenading viewers each Friday for the last several weeks, trying to lighten the mood in these difficult times.

This morning Nate Tannenbaum said he chose a song written and performed years ago by Sting and The Police, but he says that back then, the song probably didn’t mean what it might mean today – – especially if someone is getting into your personal space at the grocery store!

Can you guess the song?

Check out the video [above] for Nate’s rendition of “Don’t Stand So Close To Me!”

Please feel free to share because we’re all #InThisTogether as we #StayHomeForNevada.