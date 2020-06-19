Flutey-Tooty Friday: a 50-year-old song that’s as fresh as today

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A song that touched emotional nerves around the world when it first came out 50 years ago sounds as fresh as today – on #FluteyTootyFriday!

That’s the name Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum has given to the days when he puts down his computer clicker and picks up his flute to serenade us in these difficult times.

For today he chose a song that was a bit of a departure for singer/songwriter Ray Stevens who was better known for his comedy and novelty tunes – such as “The Streak” and “Gitarzan.”

We hope you enjoy Nate’s rendition of “Everything Is Beautiful.”

As always, please feel free to share, because – as Nate points out every #FluteyTootyFriday – we’re all #InThisTogether.