Flute-playing Weather Anchor with a song for all of us

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – On what he calls “Flutey-Tooty Friday” 8NewsNow’s Nate Tannenbaum had another song for us all during these difficult times.

Nate was on weather duty while Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo enjoyed some well-deserved time off during what – technically – was the Clark County School District’s Spring Break.

He played “Over The Rainbow” on four different newscasts yesterday (Friday 041020).

How?

Nate says, “Normally I do traffic reports on Good Day Las Vegas and I play a chosen song once, maybe twice, between 4am and 7am. Yesterday was different because I was on the evening shift filling in for Tedd. So I planned ahead: on Thursday, I recorded a version to be played on Friday morning.”

He continues: “When I came in for work Friday afternoon, it was so cool to play the song live for the Las Vegas Now show at 3:30 with Roqui Theus and Kendall Tenney, as well as 8NewsNow at 6:30 and again at 11pm with Kirsten Joyce and Brian Loftus.”

The video [above] is a compilation of all four versions of “Over The Rainbow.”

Nate’s social media message about the busy day expressed gratitude not only to his bosses and all of his co-workers, but mainly for the medical community on the front lines of the fight against COVID19 – not to mention everyone learning to #StayHomeForNevada.

Please share this in hopes of bringing smiles – because we’re all #InThisTogether