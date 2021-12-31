Flute-playing Traffic/Weather anchor ushers out 2021 with a shout-out to behind-the-scenes crew

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – He calls it “Flutey-Tooty Friday.”

8NewsNow Traffic and Weather anchor Nate Tannenbaum, who’s been playing the flute since he was in 5th grade, says good-bye to 2021 with a time-honored holiday standard.

It’s also an opportunity to introduce viewers to the behind-the-scenes folks who make the newscasts happen every day.

John Langeler, Heather Mills and Joe Moeller helped wrap up the year urging everyone to tune in to 8NewsNow for our special Countdown To 2022 broadcast starting just before 9pm.