LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cough, cold, and fever are just some of the harsh symptoms that come with flu season. However, with COVID-19 still lingering around advanced nurse practitioner Shendry Thom with CVS MinuteClinic tells 8 News Now symptoms can be similar.

“Flu is sometimes a higher fever, but both can present with a runny nose, a sore throat a headache, nausea, and cough,” Thom said.

If anyone feels any of these symptoms, Thom said to be prepared for doctors and nurses to want to test for both COVID-19 and the flu.

People can get the covid booster and flu shot all at the same time. For those 60 and over, a vaccine for RSV is also available for the first time.

“It is better to be vaccinated early and not taken off guard by the full dose of the flu,” Thom said. She advises people can still get the flu even after getting the vaccine, as it takes a few weeks for bodies to create an immune system.

“Early fall is the best time to get it so it doesn’t take you off guard, because it starts September or October,” she stated. She has already treated a patient with the flu at MinuteClinic but she said sometimes the virus can turn deadly.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, for the 2022-2023 flu season, there were 50 deaths related to the flu. These numbers exceeded the previous flu season where 13 people died from the flu in Clark County.

SNHD recommends anyone 6 months and older receive their flu vaccine before flu season starts to intensify.

Starting Monday, Sept. 18, SNHD will give out flu vaccines at various health clinics listed below, by appointment on the SNHD website or by calling 702-759-0850

Flu vaccines will be available at: