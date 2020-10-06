Flu vaccine can prevent severe illnesses in children, research shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New research shows the flu vaccine can prevent severe illness in children.

Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh examined records from several pediatric medical center for the 2018-2019 flu season.

That season did not have a well-matched vaccine for one of the viruses that circulated. But the vaccine still prevented up to half of all hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

“It’s not always children who have underlying medical illnesses. Sometimes it is perfectly healthy children,” said Dr. Marian Michaels, who works in pediatric infectious diseases for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Thousands of kids are hospitalized with the flu every year.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old.

Doctors are urging everyone to get a flu shot this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors worry a surge in flu cases — along with COVID-19 patients — could overwhelm the health system.

Immunize Nevada is holding a drive-up flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in the parking garage of the Fiesta Henderson.

You must be 18 years old and make an appointment.