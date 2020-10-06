Flu shots provide opportunity for VA staff to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA of Southern Nevada Healthcare System has given out 1,767 flu shots since Sept. 30, and officials have used the effort to help train staff to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations.

An annual event referred to as a Point-of-Dispensing (POD) exercise is part of the hospital’s effort to protect veterans from the flu.

“In previous years, staff were given the option to receive the flu vaccine, this year it is mandatory,” said Felix Acevedo, VASNHS’ emergency manager. “We’re getting great participation from both veterans and VA employees so far.”

Hundreds of veterans and staff received their flu shots before the POD event through the VA at other locations as well as in the community since distribution began last month.

“During a public health emergency or biological threat, a POD provides us with the ability to treat the masses with antibodies or countermeasures, depending on what the threat is,” said Acevedo. “By practicing this event every year, it builds muscle-memory. They understand how the POD operates and it builds familiarity with the necessary process.”

Observing COVID-19 protocols caused adjustments this year, he said.

“Our lines were a bit longer, and masking was strictly enforced,” Acevedo said.

While there is still a ways to go to meet the goal of 100% compliance, Acevedo believes that there has been great participation so far.

“People have a sense of urgency,” he said. “Our staff sees how important it is to be part of the solution in keeping our staff and Veterans safe from illness, whether that is the flu or COVID-19.”

Veterans who have not yet received their flu shot can get them at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, any of our Primary Care Clinics, or from participating community partners. For more information, please visit https://www.lasvegas.va.gov/flushots.