Flu shots now available at CVS Pharmacy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flu shots are now available at all CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the Las Vegas valley.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, health officials say it is more important this year than ever to take proactive measures to improve your general health and immunity.

By getting a flu shot, individuals can “protect themselves against the seasonal flu, contribute to the overall health of their community and minimize the potential impact on health care resources,” CVS stated in a news release.

The company is currently running a deal for customers who get their flu shot at a CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic location from now through October 31. Those who do will receive a coupon for $5 of a purchase of $20 or more.

CVS’ requirements for administering a flu shot include:

All patients must wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken prior to the immunization

Pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers administering vaccines will wear personal protection equipment (PPE) and will observe enhanced cleaning protocols.

Patients may schedule an immunization appointment with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com or check the website to see if walk-in appointments are available in your area.

Walk-in appointments are welcome at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout flu season

According to the CDC, the flu activity in the U.S. peaks between December and February. However, it often begins to increase in October.

