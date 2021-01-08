Flu shot clinic scheduled Saturday morning in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flu shot clinic is scheduled Saturday morning near Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

No insurance is required to get a flu shot from 9 a.m. to noon at Promise Land Community Church, 3636 N. Las Vegas Boulevard, Suite A1. The event is open to the public.

Health officials recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine every year. For more information, go to www.nvflufighter.org.

COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be in place at the clinic.

Immunize Nevada puts on clinics like this one to ensure that people across Nevada can access vaccines, healthcare and other resources they need to stay healthy, visit www.immunizenevada.org.