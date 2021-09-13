Flu season is back, and SNHD is offering vaccines in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s flu season, and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) will offer flu vaccine at its public health centers.

Walk-in clients are accepted at the Health District’s 280 S. Decatur Blvd. immunization clinic, but appointments are required at its other public health centers. To make an appointment, call (702) 759-0850.

Main Public Health Center , 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107 Walk-ins accepted. Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Ste.E12, Las Vegas, NV, 89110 By appointment only. Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220. E. Horizon Dr., Stes. A&C, Henderson, NV 89015 By appointment only, Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Stes. 3&4, Mesquite, NV 89027 By appointment only. Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Closed noon — 1 p.m.

/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Stes. 3&4, Mesquite, NV 89027

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. It is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu. See a complete list of people at higher risk is available on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu/highrisk/index.htm.

Flu vaccines can be administered at the same time as COVID-19 vaccines or other immunizations.

SNHD notes that the flu season was mild last year, with just six deaths and 50 hospitalizations — compared to 2019, when there were 54 deaths and 1,398 hospitalizations. Some of the safety measures put in place for COVID-19 likely kept the flu at bay. With schools and businesses reopened, people need to be on guard against the flu.