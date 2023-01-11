Flu cases this year have outpaced the two previous years in Clark County. (Southern Nevada Health District)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nine people have died from the flu in recent weeks, bringing the total deaths to 11 this flu season, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The SNHD report for the week of Dec. 18-24 shows nine new deaths and 101 new hospitalizations compared to the previous week. The new deaths involved one person in the 18-24 age group, four people in the 50-64 age group and four people 65 years or older. Additional information about the deaths was not provided.

Type-A flu cases remain the most common, and all 11 deaths are among people who had type-A flu.

A total of 440 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season, according to SNHD. About half of those hospitalizations involve patients who are 65 or older. The youngest patients — 4 years and younger — account for 31 hospitalizations.

Clark County emergency room visits for flu-like symptoms have declined since the beginning of December.