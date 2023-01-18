LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 29 people have died so far this flu season in Clark County, and almost all the victims are 50 or older.

In the most recent report from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), nine new deaths were reported. It’s the second straight week that SNHD has reported nine deaths.

A total of 649 people have been hospitalized, according to SNHD’s statistics through Jan. 7, the most recent data available.

Age Group Deaths Hospitalized 0-4 0 49 5-17 0 52 18-24 2 17 25-49 2 76 50-64 9 110 65+ 16 345 Totals 29 649

Hospitalizations increased by 155 during the first week of January.

People 65 years of age and older have accounted for the most hospitalizations (345) and deaths (16) so far this flu season.

The information from SNHD includes reports from hospitals and other health care providers, including urgent care clinics. Emergency visits involving patients with flu-like symptoms accounted for 4% of all visits — above the national baseline of 2.5%.

(Southern Nevada Health District)

Before the pandemic, the flu seasons in 2017-2018 ended with 62 deaths. In 2019-2020, there were 54 deaths.

Recently, respiratory illness activity has gone from moderate to low after peaking in December. A report today from the Nevada Hospital Association described a “rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV” in recent weeks.