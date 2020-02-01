Live Now
Flu death total up to 13 in Clark County

Influenza viruses. 3D illustration showing surface glycoprotein spikes hemagglutinin purple and neuraminidase green

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even with the coronavirus stealing the spotlight in health news as of late, flu season is still going strong.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, influenza cases have been more widespread in the past few weeks. As of January 25, there were 828 influenza-associated hospitalizations and 13 deaths. That means two more people have died since the last influenza summary from the week prior.

Those results include one pediatric death.

“Influenza A” is currently the dominant strain circulating in the Las Vegas Valley.

