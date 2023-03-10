LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The health district is reporting a total of 45 flu deaths in Southern Nevada so far this flu season.

Reports through Feb. 25 show that 746 people have been hospitalized since the flu season started, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The majority of flu deaths have affected older people, but hospitalizations have affected young and old. A total of 53 children ages 0-4 and 55 children from 5-17 have been hospitalized, and 390 people 65 and older have been hospitalized.

Of the 45 deaths, 29 occurred in patients 65 and older. No deaths were recorded in age groups under 18 years old.

Flu activity is currently minimal.

Before the pandemic, the flu season in 2017-2018 ended with 62 deaths. In 2019-2020, there were 54 deaths. Flu activity was minimal during the pandemic, but returned this year alonside cases of RSV, which typically affects children.