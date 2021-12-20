Flu cases up nationwide; 15 people hospitalized in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flu cases are on the rise nationwide, and 15 people have been hospitalized in Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) reports flu cases accounted for 2.9% of emergency room and urgent care visits between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11. That’s up from 2.7% the previous week.

There have been no flu deaths reported in Clark County so far this year.

SNHD said nearly a quarter of the visits to emergency rooms and urgent care clinics were for children ages 4 and younger.

While national levels were above normal, flu activity in the county was classified as “minimal.”

New Mexico has had a bigger problem with flu than any other U.S. state.