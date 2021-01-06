Flu cases remain low in Southern Nevada, with no deaths reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flu cases remain low in Southern Nevada, with only five people hospitalized and no deaths as of Dec. 26.

Information provided by the Southern Nevada Health District for the week of Dec. 20-26 shows that only 2.6 percent of visits to emergency rooms and urgent care clinics have been due to influenza. That’s slightly higher than the previous week (2.3 percent).

Nationwide, seasonal flu activity remains lower than usual. A map showing data through the week ending Dec. 19 shows Nevada with flu cases at rates slightly higher than neighboring states, but still in the “low” category.

Flu season runs through mid-May, and health officials warn that cases could increas in the coming months. They remind everyone of the importance of getting an annual flu vaccine.

For information on getting a flu shot, visit the SNHD flu vaccine clinic page.

