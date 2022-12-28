LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flu cases in Clark County remain high compared to national levels, but have declined since peaking in late November, according to information released Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

Reports through Dec. 17 indicate 73 new hospitalizations, with a total of 339 now reported through this year’s flu season. There have been two deaths due to flu in Clark County.

Emergency room and urgent care visits for flu symptoms have dropped, falling from 10.5% of all emergency visits to 9.9%, SNHD said. More than half of those patients were children 17 and younger.

Influenza A continues to be the most common strain, SNHD said.