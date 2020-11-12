Flu cases ‘minimal’ as hospitals expect rising number COVID-19 patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health officials are watching closely as flu season continues. So far, the threat of influenza cases in Clark County is “minimal” and has not presented a problem for hospitals already busy with the rising level of COVID-19 patients.

The Southern Nevada Health District reports that there were no hospitalizations or deaths as of Oct. 31.

The Nevada Hospital Association made note of the situation in its Tuesday report:

“Nevada continues the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases as the population appears to have disengaged from mitigation steps such as social distancing and remote working. On a positive note, influenza is not contributing to hospital demand at this time.”

Today’s report from NHA shows the continuing climb in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

(Nevada Hospital Association, used by permission)

SNHD reports that influenza cases are down nationwide, with 1.3% of patient visits reported through the U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet) due to influenza-like illness (ILI). “This percentage is below the national baseline of 2.6%.”

Health officials and government leaders including Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak have emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot this year.

Hospitals in Clark County are headed for a surge in COVID-19 patients, but levels are currently stable, UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said on Wednesday.

Right now, 82-percent of hospital beds in Southern Nevada are occupied. Of those, nearly 15 percent are confirmed COVID-19 patients.