Florists prepare for Mother’s Day on short notice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flower shops around the valley are gearing up to not only open their doors to customers but to also make sure they have enough product for Mother’s Day weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on businesses across the valley, including florists.

“That was a hard time, a really hard time,” said Adelina Sdrasnei, owner of VIP Floral Designs. “We are going to be here even after hours if they need us.”

Mother’s Day is one of the biggest days for Sdrasnei’s family business. As we enter Phase 1 of the state’s recovery plan, she is happy they can open the front shop just in time.

“We are going to allow just one customer in at a time,” Sdrasnei said.

She says they have hundreds of orders and expect more. Some other flower shops have stopped taking orders.

Not too far from The Strip is Greenfield and Company — a flower distribution company. Richard Villa is a purchasing manager for the company. He says local florists are coming in to get product for Mother’s Day weekend, but they don’t have much because they didn’t order through the pandemic.

“We sell to the local businesses such as flower shops, chapels and one of our main clients would be hotel casinos,” Villa said. “There was no need to order so we lost a lot of business.”

Sdrasnei says they have a lot more orders this week compared to a normal week. They will be working around the clock to get ready to open just in time for Mother’s Day.