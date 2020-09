LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retirement just became a bit easier for one Florida woman who won a Jackpot at a Las Vegas casino.

According to Mitch Marier with Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Labor Day was lucky for the winner, Nancy Greenough, who had a royal flush of spades while playing Mississippi Stud at Harrah’s Las Vegas and won a jackpot of $563,915.

Greenough is a teacher in Florida and was vacationing in Las Vegas with her husband. She plans to put the winnings toward her retirement.