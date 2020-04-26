Florida officials warn of aggressive gators during mating season

FLORIDA (CNN) — As if Floridians didn’t have enough to worry about these days, it is the time of year when alligators get aggressive. Law enforcement is warning Florida motorists to beware of road rage, from alligators, not their fellow drivers.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office sounds the alarm on their Facebook page Friday.

The sheriff’s office shared the photo of a 9-foot male alligator that was caught and relocated after being aggressive in traffic.

Alligators become more active in the spring, as the weather warms.

Mating season runs May through June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There are 1.2 million gators in the Sunshine State.

Florida has a hotline for nuisance alligators, it is 866-392-GATOR.