Florida man accused of murdering wife, 3 kids, and dog, fatally stabbed 2 of his kids and wife, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New information has come out about a Florida man accused of brutally murdering his wife, three children, and the dog. Reports from the medical examiner’s office in Osceola County, Florida, revealed on Thursday that the wife of Anthony Todt and two of his children were fatally stabbed.

Osceola Circuit Judge Wayne Wooten ruled Thursday to unseal the affidavit, which detectives submitted in support of Anthony Todt’s arrest. His ruling was in response to a motion filed Tuesday a couple of Orlando, Florida news agencies requesting those documents be made public.

Anthony Todt, 44, is facing first-degree murder charges for the killings of his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt, and their three kids: Alek, 13; Tyler, 11; and Zoe, 4. He is also facing animal cruelty for killing the dog

Federal agents were watching the Todt family’s Celebration, Florida home the morning the gruesome discovery was made on Jan. 13 because Todt was wanted for health care fraud. They knocked on the family’s home, but no one answered, so the agents, along with deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s office entered the house and found Todt. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Todt told law enforcement his wife was upstairs sleeping, but when they checked they found four “obviously deceased” bodies that were later identified as Megan Todt and the couple’s three children — as well as the corpse of the family dog. They were all inside an upstairs bedroom.

