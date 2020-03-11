Florida couple suing Princess Cruises for $1 million for ‘gross negligence’

(CNN) — A Florida couple that were passengers on the Grand Princess is suing the ship’s operator for $1 million. They accused the company of gross negligence in allowing them to be exposed to the virus.

In the lawsuit, the couple says they were not examined or screened before getting on, even though the ship already had two people on board with the virus.

The lawsuit says the couple is traumatized from the fear of catching the virus. Princess Cruises has not responded to the lawsuit.

The Florida couple, along with thousands of other passengers, were on the ship carrying at least 21 patients infected with COVID-19. The ship docked in Oakland on Monday.