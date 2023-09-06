LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kamisha Jackson is left to pick up the pieces after this weekend’s storm after rushing water knocked over her backyard wall, flooding her house.

“I was actually in the room where the wall fell over,” Jackson explained. “I was in my son’s room, cleaning up just a regular day and the brick fell forward. My son flew through the hallway, and I landed on my shoulder. My husband’s car was parked there but he was able to drive it out, but the bricks fell and it’s totaled. Luckily it was a weekend, so their father was home. I had to pass my kids to their dad with all this water just flowing. Yeah, it was traumatic.”

Kamisha Jackson and her family moved to Las Vegas from California just a few years ago. It’s only been a month since they moved into their home in the Pueblo Del Sol mobile community.

“We moved here to try to get a more affordable living, a nice house, a yard for our kids and we did that and for this to happen it was just unbelievable,” said Jackson.

The house is considered too dangerous to go back inside as the intensity of the flooding pushed her home out from underneath.

“Management said this was catastrophic,” Jackson added. “It’s a tremendous loss. My house is the worst, so they have put us in a hotel room. They’ll reimburse us afterward.”

Jackson and her family lack basic necessities. They grabbed only what they could carry.

“We need food because all the food’s rotten, we can’t go back into the house, just food, clothes, socks,” Jackson said. “You wash clothes and it’s like yeah we have socks, but we can’t find shoes. We just have flip-flops. We are just at a loss.”

Jackson said she is unsure how long it will take to clean up the damage but is grateful for any help.

“Take this as a lesson learned, please get renter’s insurance, get homeowner’s insurance because at the end of the day that’s what’s going to keep your family protected to recover from this loss because financially, I am in ruins, but it’s going to be okay. I’ll put it in God’s hands,” said Jackson.

Jackson says Pueblo Del Sol Management is working to temporarily place her family in another home in the meantime while they assess the damage.

If you would like to help, you can contact Kamisha at kamisha.jackson1@yahoo.com