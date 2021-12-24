Flooding on road to Red Rock Canyon causes closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain has produced some flooding in the Red Rock Canyon area Friday morning.
State Route 159 and Calico Basin Road have seen an inch and a half of rain in the past 24 hours, according to equipment that monitors rain for the Regional Flood Control District.
Closures have not affected the scenic loop.
A chance of rain continues through the morning before moving on and leaving us with a mostly sunny but breezy-to-windy Christmas Eve afternoon.
Southwest winds will be up to 30mph. We’ll try for a high of 60 today, with a low tonight around 40 under a mostly clear sky.
