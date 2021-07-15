Flooding closes US 93, SR 168, crews clearing debris

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Debris from flooding has the main road from Las Vegas into Lincoln County closed.

The Nevada Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 93 at the I-15 connection northeast of Las Vegas all the way towards Hiko in Lincoln County.

NDOT provided the photos below of work being done on U.S. 93.

NDOT crews are working to clear tons of debris on the road.

State Highway 168 near I-15 at the Glendale exit in northeast Clark County is also closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.