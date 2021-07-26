Flooded roads, damages reported in Nye County following overnight storms

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County officials are asking residents to allow extra time for travel on Monday as they wake up to flooded roads and damaged items.

Nye County says deputies were busy throughout the night handling the aftermath of the thunderstorms that hit the area.

“Many of you are going to find trees down or damage to your vehicles and homes. You do not need to call dispatch to report these. Contact your insurance company,” the sheriff’s office noted in an alert.

If you find obstruction on a road, the county says you should call the non-emergency dispatch number at (775) 751-7000 option 5.

If there’s a tree or other items on power lines, they ask that you avoid the area and call dispatch immediately.

“Please allow extra time for travel and drive slowly and safely,” the sheriff’s office noted.