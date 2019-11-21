Flood waters cause havoc across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, flood waters were flowing across the Las Vegas Valley.
We took the video below at the Linq parking garage and construction site on the Las Vegas Strip.
Several side streets — like near Sahara and the I-15 — were covered in water, but some drivers were still speeding. People we spoke with say they saw plenty of car crashes.
“We were coming back from Henderson, Nevada, Lake Mead area, and then I saw an accident because I think the car slid,” said Francisco Varradares.
Nevada Highway Patrol says there were more than 100 crashes since 4 am Wednesday, but no major injuries.
But remember, you must look out for more than just driving dangers. It’s important to remember that even when the sun comes out and the rain stops, the flood waters fill washes, which can be very dangerous. The heavy downpour resulted in the rescue of two people from a wash near Pecos and Lake Mead.
Still, people found some positives to the precipitation.
“I think we do need it,” said local Kenny Kama. “It’s so dry here and then it also helps to take the pollen down, I think, and the dust.”
“It’s my favorite part of nature, you know, rain, thunder, lightning, it’s just more relaxing,” said Varradares.