Flood warning issued for Clark County, includes Las Vegas, Red Rock Canyon, and Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for west central Clark County. The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m.

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex on Monday, July 27, after floods on Sunday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex on Monday, July 27, after floods on Sunday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)



Arroyo Grande Sports Complex on Monday, July 27, after floods on Sunday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex on Monday, July 27, after floods on Sunday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex on Monday, July 27, after floods on Sunday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex on Monday, July 27, after floods on Sunday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

According to NWS, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms and heavy rain across Red Rock Canyon and southwest Las Vegas. Between a half-inch to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Red Rock Canyon received 1 inch of rain in less than 30 minutes.

Before 11:30 a.m., these rainfall totals have been already come in:

1.97″ Brownstone Canyon – above Red Rock

1.85″ Red Rock Visitors Center

.79″ Cactus and Durango

.75″ Blue Diamond Ridge south

.51″ 215 & Town Center

HEADS UP @CityOfLasVegas FAR WEST SIDE . . . https://t.co/1s7dKmr8mS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 26, 2021

Locations that will experience flooding include Las Vegas, Blue Diamond, Mountains Edge, Spring Valley, Summerlin, Enterprise, Red Rock Canyon, Southern Highlands, Red Rock Canyon Campground, Spring Mountain Ranch, Rocky Gap Campground and Sloan.

Flooding can be life-threatening.