LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been about a month since we last checked in with Charles Barringer after severe flooding knocked down his backyard wall, damaging his home.

“I’m ready to go forward but I’m afraid to go forward because they haven’t fixed behind the house and I have a desert behind me that’s all overgrown with grass and the bushes,” explained Barringer. “This embankment road is all washed out.”

Behind the wall of Barringer’s home is an easement lot owned by NV Energy. He’s worried his home will flood again unless changes are made. He said he called the power company several times.

“I haven’t heard back from them and I’m at a point where I can’t go forward to fix my place until somebody helps me out and gets their stuff fixed so I don’t know where to turn at this point,” said Barringer.

For now, a temporary fence separates his home from a homeless encampment nearby. He lives near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.

(KLAS)

“By putting no trespassing back here at least the police has helped us a little bit from keeping them directly on the other side of our wall,” Barringer said.

However progress has remained steady inside Barringer’s home, he has replaced the carpet and dried out the furniture.

“We have lived here 27 years, nothing close to this has happened before but it’s a good lesson to learn even if you’re not in a flood zone like I’m not technically but will probably pick up the flood insurance,” said Barringer. It’s a small price to pay considering the damage that can happen.”

(KLAS)

Despite the costly repairs, he remains in good spirits.

“We’re very positive, we’re healthy, we’re all alive so we take it one day at a time,” said Barringer.

Homeowner’s policies do not cover damage caused by flooding, and a separate policy must be purchased.

Clark County and all incorporated cities in Clark County are members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program.

Anyone wishing to purchase flood insurance in Clark County can do so through this program.

To find a provider in your area, go to FloodSmart.gov/flood-insurance-provider or call the National Flood Insurance Program at 877-336-2627. It takes 30 days for a flood insurance policy to take effect.

The cost of the policy depends on several factors including where the home is located, when it was built and the amount of coverage.