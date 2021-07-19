Flood projects are helping, but valley still has work to do, official says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many of you got some rain this weekend — even some flooding in areas of Henderson and Mountain’s Edge. While flood control is helping, there are still projects in the works for certain areas.

Sunday’s storms brought a lot of water to Southern Highlands Park. Water was running right through an area where people often go to walk.

Parks like this one serve a dual purpose.

Erin Neff of the Regional Flood Control District said signs clearly label parks like this one.

A dual-use drainage and recreation facility like this can flood. The signs remind you to stay away during a storm.

“We’ve had two straight years of ‘nonsoon,’ and now she’s back to normal habits,” Neff said.

The valley has seen its share of serious flooding. Neff said she vividly recalls two major flooding events in Southern Nevada — Caesars Palace in July of 1975, and the flood devastation in 1999 at the Miracle Mile mobile home park.

Since the flood district was created in the late 1980s, 667 miles of channels and storm drains have been built.

“We built 102 detention basins,” she said.

While the valley has come a long way over the years, Neff said there is still more to accomplish.

Only about 75% of the overall master plan to control flooding is complete.

“Currently, we have a 10-year construction plan just approved in June to spend $800 million on improvements.

This includes 12 new detention basins. It includes 75 miles of channel,” Neff said.

The district will also go back into established areas of central Las Vegas for upgrades.

In the growing Southern Highlands area, there are still some drainage concerns that will be fixed in the coming years.

Brendan O’Connell, who lives in Southern Highlands, said, “It’s a pretty bad flood area. “But we heard for years they are going to be fixing everything. More and more work to do every year.

With chances of storms this week, it’s a good reminder for those new to Las Vegas to be careful if you see areas with a lot of water. And if you’ve lived here for a long time, another reminder never hurts. “Turn around … don’t drown” is a slogan you might have heard. It’s important that motorists understand how easily moving water can carry a vehicle away.