Storm clouds over the Las Vegas valley on July 14, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flood advisory will be in effect in Clark County until 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in the county, and is expected to primarily impact low-lying and poor drainage areas.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued in Clark County east of Henderson Thursday afternoon that expired around 3:30 p.m.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When encountering flooded roads, drivers are urged to turn around.