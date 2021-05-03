FlixBus to offer first-class road travel between Los Angeles and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – FlixBus, America’s fastest-growing and most innovative intercity bus provider has a new product: From May 27 to June 7, the company will offer a new, first class travel option between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“People across California know us for our impeccable service,” said

Pierre Gourdain, Managing Director FlixBus USA. “With our high-quality standard product, we have managed to convince many travelers to take the bus over other means of transport. Now we are trying something new, starting with a 10-day pilot. Between May 27 and June 7, a Premium Service bus will connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles.”

FlixBus owners say it’s the only company to currently offer this type of express first-class service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to see these buses departing from L.A., especially considering that this is where the first US-FlixBuses departed in 2018 and where we have our US Headquarters,” Gourdain said. “Piloting new products and features is part of how we continuously work to anticipate what our existing customers, and potential new customers, are looking for. We were the first company in the US to pilot an electric bus on an inter-city route. 2 years ago, we offered VR-glasses with virtual reality games and travel experiences on selected trips.”

Complimentary snacks and beverages will be made available to passengers throughout the duration of the trip. The trips will also have a FlixBus attendant on board, ensuring the comfort of every passenger. Free wifi, power outlets at every seat, onboard entertainment, and carbon-neutral ticketing options are available just like on the usual FlixBus trips.

Tickets will be available from $59.99. That price includes snacks & beverages. Tickets can be booked on the FlixBus website or in the App.

For more information visit FlixBus online, download the FlixBus app, and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.