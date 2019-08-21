FLIGHTS restaurant hopes to give new experience while fulfilling your taste buds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new restaurant is offering a multitude of flavors with high-flying style. FLIGHTS restaurant recently opened inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood and is here today to show what you and your taste buds have been missing.



FLIGHTS features tapas-style food and beverage options that are served as a trio, or a “flight.” The sharable dishes give guests the opportunity to experience a multitude of flavors in a single dish.

FLIGHTS is also an aviation-themed eatery featuring servers wearing custom, in-flight uniforms and aviation-themed décor, including an actual plane suspended above the restaurant.





