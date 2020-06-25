Flights picking up at McCarran as tourism drives demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three weeks after Las Vegas resorts reopened, tourist demand has led to increased flight schedules at McCarran International Airport.

A news release from McCarran indicates flights by the airport’s Top 10 domestic airlines have grown from a low of 110 daily flights to 200 in June, with forecasts predicting 280 in July and 330 in August.

There are currently 55 markets with daily nonstop service to Las Vegas. Officials said the number will continue to increase as the economy rebounds from COVID-19 restrictions.

“The reopening of Las Vegas was stronger than we expected,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “We greatly appreciate our airline partners recognizing the demand by investing in increased flights as we continue to open up additional casino-resorts and attractions, and welcome our visitors back.”

The LVCVA reports more than 230 hotels reopened during June. Before the end of July, properties accounting for 125,000 total local guest rooms are expected to be open, according to the news release.

Southwest Airlines, McCarran’s biggest carrier, will see the largest jump in summer service, averaging 156 daily arrivals in August compared to 87 in May. Similarly, Delta Air Lines will increase from an average of 10 arrivals a day in May to 32 in August, according to the news release.

McCarran also provided information on these airlines: