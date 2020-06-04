Flights picking up at McCarran as tourism comes back to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Activity at McCarran International Airport is picking up as Las Vegas casinos reopen.

And it’s not just the passengers coming back at the expense of D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens, who paid for 1,700 passengers to make the trip.

At least 251 flights are scheduled to come in as Las Vegas resorts reopen through the day Thursday.

Southwest Airlines has 129 flights scheduled for arrival, leading the pack. Allegiant Airlines has 40 flights to Las Vegas, and Frontier is bringing 30 flights in.

The numbers wouldn’t seem unusual if not for recent reports regarding passenger traffic at McCarran through April. Passengers counts were down 95.5% compared to April 2019.